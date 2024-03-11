What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Kanhangad? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Kanhangad is Rs. 15.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Kanhangad? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Kanhangad amount to Rs. 2.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Kanhangad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Kanhangad is Rs. 28,371.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Kanhangad? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Kanhangad are Rs. 60,561, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.