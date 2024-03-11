HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki XL6 On Road Price in Deoghar

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Right View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Side View
4 out of 5
13.1 - 16.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Deoghar
XL6 Price in Deoghar

Maruti Suzuki XL6 on road price in Deoghar starts from Rs. 12.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant goes up to Rs. 14.48 Lakhs in Deoghar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol₹ 12.95 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT CNG₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha MT Petrol₹ 14.04 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol₹ 14.48 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variant Wise Price List in Deoghar

Zeta MT Petrol
₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,60,942
RTO
77,656
Insurance
55,551
FasTag Charges
500
(Price not available in Deoghar)
(Price not available in Deoghar)
12,94,649
EMI@27,827/mo
Zeta MT CNG
₹13.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Alpha MT Petrol
₹14.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT Petrol
₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki XL6 News

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 and more
5 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki now offers CNG technology to 12 of its car models, including XL6 and Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology
1 Nov 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
20 Sept 2022
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
