Maruti Suzuki XL6 On Road Price in Cuttack

13.1 - 16.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Cuttack
XL6 Price in Cuttack

Maruti Suzuki XL6 on road price in Cuttack starts from Rs. 13.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.01 Lakhs in Cuttack. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol₹ 13.42 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT CNG₹ 14.50 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha MT Petrol₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol₹ 15.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variant Wise Price List in Cuttack

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT Petrol
₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,399
RTO
1,24,140
Insurance
55,568
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bhubaneswar
(Price not available in Cuttack)
13,41,607
EMI@28,836/mo
Zeta MT CNG
₹14.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Alpha MT Petrol
₹14.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT Petrol
₹15.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ertiga Price in Cuttack
Rumion Price in Cuttack
Carens Price in Cuttack
Maruti Suzuki XL6 News

All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 and more
5 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki now offers CNG technology to 12 of its car models, including XL6 and Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology
1 Nov 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
20 Sept 2022
Three-row MPV segment in India continues to be dominated by Maruti Ertiga (top right). However, its XL6 and Kia's new Carens are locked in a tight race for second spot.
Top 3 MPVs in India in May: Ertiga rules while Carens, XL6 locked in tight race
7 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
