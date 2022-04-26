HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
XL6PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariantsAlternativesMileageDealersEMIReviewsNewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI XL6

Launched in Apr 2022

4.0
Review & Win ₹2000
₹11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

XL6 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

XL6: 1462.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.86 kmpl

XL6: 20.27- 26.32 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 102.51 bhp

XL6: 87.0 - 102.0 bhp

View all XL6 Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki XL6

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto ₹87,000 discounts
  • Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features

    • Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price:

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between Rs. 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XL6.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Toyota Rumion
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Rear Right Side
    Dashboard
    Steering Wheel
    Right Side View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variants
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 price starts at ₹ 11.61 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    CNG
    Manual
    Automatic
    9 Variants Available
    Zeta MT Petrol₹11.61 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Zeta MT CNG₹12.56 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Alpha MT Petrol₹12.61 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Zeta AT Petrol₹13.01 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol₹13.21 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue-Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Check Offers
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol Dual Tone₹13.37 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue-Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    Alpha AT Petrol₹14.01 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol₹14.61 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone₹14.77 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Images

    17 images
    View All XL6 Images

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Colours

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Opulent red
    Arctic white
    Brave khaki
    Grandeur grey
    Opulent red with black roof
    Brave khaki with black roof
    Splendid silver with black roof
    Nexa blue
    Splendid silver

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage20.27- 26.32 kmpl
    Engine1462 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all XL6 specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Toyota Rumion
    Kia Syros
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Citroen Aircross
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Citroen Basalt
    Tata Nexon CNG
    Tata Nexon
    ₹11.61 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.74 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    37 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    177 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    103 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Torque
    137 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    134.2 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    189 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Length
    4445 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1700 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1680 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Height
    1720 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Width
    1645 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    209 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Boot Space
    208 litres
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    321 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingXL6 vs RumionXL6 vs SyrosXL6 vs ErtigaXL6 vs Venue N LineXL6 vs AircrossXL6 vs JimnyXL6 vs BasaltXL6 vs Nexon CNGXL6 vs Nexon
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki XL6's petrol variant is 20.97 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Zeta MT Petrol
    Alpha MT Petrol
    Zeta AT Petrol
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol Dual Tone
    Alpha AT Petrol
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.97 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
    26 Apr 2022

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
    View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Zeta MT Petrol
    944 Km
    ₹ 11.61 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Zeta MT Petrol
    944 Km
    ₹11.61 Lakhs*
    Zeta MT CNG
    1462 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹12.56 Lakhs*
    Alpha MT Petrol
    944 Km
    ₹12.61 Lakhs*
    Zeta AT Petrol
    912 Km
    ₹13.01 Lakhs*
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol
    944 Km
    ₹13.21 Lakhs*
    Alpha Plus MT Petrol Dual Tone
    944 Km
    ₹13.37 Lakhs*
    Alpha AT Petrol
    912 Km
    ₹14.01 Lakhs*
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol
    912 Km
    ₹14.61 Lakhs*
    Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone
    912 Km
    ₹14.77 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹20984.52/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    First launched in the country in 2019 as a more premium twin of the Ertiga, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 may have created more curiosity than excitement in the Indian MPV market that has for long been dominated by the Toyota Innova. But the promise of Innova-like comfort at a far more affordable price point and backed by a robust post-sales network eventually helped XL6 establish a strong foothold. In the past few years, rivalry in the three-row utility vehicle segment has heated up with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and, more recently, the Kia Carens entering the fray. Little wonder then that it was perhaps about time that the XL6 was updated to underline its well-established credentials.

    Maruti Suzuki off late has been focusing on equipping its newer vehicles with more features, a move that could help it to take on its Korean rivals better. Could you ever imagine a Baleno getting a Head-up Display? Or a 360-degree camera view? I know I hadn't bet my money on it. And yet, the focus is amply evident and the latest XL6 is yet another case in point. Maruti says the premium MPV sold under its Nexa chain is an ‘indulgence’ and we touched down in Nandi Hills near Bengaluru recently to test that claim.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    MUV Cars
    MUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    CNG Cars
    Upcoming MUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki XL6