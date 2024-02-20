Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Jimny On Road Price in Guntur

Jimny Price in Guntur

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Guntur starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Guntur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 14.75 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 15.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 16.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List in Guntur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT
₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
1,39,400
Insurance
60,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Guntur)
14,74,809
EMI@31,699/mo
Alpha MT
₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

The Jimny that is being sold in Indonesia is being built in India.
Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different
20 Feb 2024
Images of a Maruti Jimny using two straps to pull out Land Rover Defender and Mahindra Scorpio SUVs out of snow somewhere near Gulmarg in Kashmir recently. (Image courtesy: X/@iNikhilsaini)
Watch: Maruti Jimny pull Land Rover Defender, Mahindra Scorpio stuck in snow
19 Feb 2024
Despite promising to be a head-turner, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV seems to have failed to grab the attention of Indian consumers, while the three-door Mahindra Thar continues to win hearts.
Mahindra Thar outsells Maruti Suzuki Jimny by huge margin in January. Know more
14 Feb 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets extensive modifications to fit the new role of a saferi vehicle somewhere in Rajasthan
Modified open-top Maruti Jimny replaces the Gypsy for forest safari in Rajasthan
27 Jan 2024
In India, there are only three relatively affordable off-road SUVs
Top hardcore off-roaders you can buy - Maruti Jimny to Mahindra Thar
16 Dec 2023
