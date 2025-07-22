hamburger icon
Carens Clavis EVPriceRangeColoursImages
Kia Carens Clavis EV Front Right Side
1/24
Kia Carens Clavis EV Charger
2/24
Kia Carens Clavis EV Grille
3/24
Kia Carens Clavis EV Headlight
4/24
Kia Carens Clavis EV Left Side View
5/24
Kia Carens Clavis EV Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/24

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications

Kia Carens Clavis EV is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 17,99,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.99 - 24.49 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specs

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in six electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Carens Clavis EV measures 4,550 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. The ...Read More

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
HTX Plus ER
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
490 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWD
Motor Power
126 kW
Max Motor Performance
169 bhp, 255 Nm
Charging Time
4 Hours 45 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1730 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
25 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
AQI Display
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Drive Modes Names
Eco/Normal/Sport
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Collision Avoidance
Lane Departure Prevention
Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Triton Navy & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)

Kia Carens Clavis EV Alternatives

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

14 - 18.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Windsor EV Specs
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eMAX 7 Specs
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Creta EV Specs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 22.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Curvv EV Specs
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZS EV Specs

Kia Carens Clavis EV Related News

View all
 Kia Carens Clavis EV Related News

Kia Carens Clavis EV Variants & Price List

Kia Carens Clavis EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in 6 variants. Kia Carens Clavis EV's top variant is HTX Plus ER

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
17.99 Lakhs*
42 KWh
404 Km
19.99 Lakhs*
42 KWh
404 Km
20.49 Lakhs*
42 KWh
404 Km
21.99 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
490 Km
22.49 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
490 Km
24.49 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
490 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details