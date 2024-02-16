What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Satara? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Satara is Rs 64,95,578.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Satara? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 7,41,950 in Satara.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Satara? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Satara is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Satara? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Satara: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 7,41,950, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 64,95,578.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 69,62,568 on the road in Satara.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Satara starts at Rs. 64,95,578 and rises to Rs. 69,62,568. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.