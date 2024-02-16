Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jeep Wrangler on road price in Nashik starts from Rs. 64.96 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jeep Wrangler top variant goes up to Rs. 69.63 Lakhs in Nashik.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and the most priced model is Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep Wrangler on road price breakup in Nashik includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jeep Wrangler is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Nashik, Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in Nashik and Skoda Kodiaq 2024 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Nashik.
Variants On-Road Price Jeep Wrangler Unlimited ₹ 64.96 Lakhs Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ₹ 69.63 Lakhs
