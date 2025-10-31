Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|13.12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
XF is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of XF 2.0 Prestige Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 63.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission
XF is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of XF 2.0 Prestige Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 63.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 2.0 Prestige Petrol is 74 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price