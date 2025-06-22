In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XF and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xf
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 55.66 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4