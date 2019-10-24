|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14
|13.12
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L I4 TFSI
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1022
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.8
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹64,77,043
|₹63,22,739
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,08,000
|₹55,67,000
|RTO
|₹5,77,660
|₹5,62,908
|Insurance
|₹1,90,783
|₹1,92,331
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,39,216
|₹1,35,900