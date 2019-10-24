HT Auto

Audi A6 vs Jaguar XF

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1413.12
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1022-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsIndividual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,77,04363,22,739
Ex-Showroom Price
57,08,00055,67,000
RTO
5,77,6605,62,908
Insurance
1,90,7831,92,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,2161,35,900
