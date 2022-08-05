Introduction

Introduction

Hyundai Venue is a 5-seater SUV priced beginning at Rs. 7.94 lakh. The car is offered in six colours with petrol manual, diesel manual, and petrol automatic transmission options. The sub-compact SUV is available with 1.5-litre diesel, 1.2-litre, and 1-litre petrol engines. The Hyundai Venue is a subcompact SUV in India that shares its platform with the Kia Sonet. It is positioned in Hyundai's portfolio between the Exter micro-SUV and the Creta compact SUV. A sportier N Line version is also offered alongside the standard version. In 2023, the Venue underwent a makeover that brought feature enhancements and increased its appeal to those seeking a sporty and well-equipped vehicle.

Hyundai Venue Price:

The Hyundai Venue is priced at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and the range goes as high as ₹13.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SX(O)DT SE variant with the turbo DCT configuration.

When was the Hyundai Venue launched?

Recently, Hyundai added a new model to the Venue lineup, the SX Executive MT. It has also updated the sub-four-meter SUV's variants, adding extra features to the entry-level and mid-spec models. The 1.2-litre Venue S and S+, for example, now come equipped with a wireless phone charger and a rearview camera. On the other hand, the S (O) + Adventure, Knight Edition, and S (O) MT include extra features.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Hyundai Venue?

E, S, Executive, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O) are the general trim levels available for the Hyundai Venue. The Knight Edition is available only with the S(O), SX, and SX(O) versions, while the Adventure Edition comes only in the S(O)+, SX, and SX(O) variants. Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Atlas White, and Abyss Black are among the six monochromatic color options available. The Fiery Red is available in dual-tone with an Abyss Black roof. The Knight Edition comes in similar colour options with the exception of the monochromatic Denim Blue and Typhoon Silver. The Adventure edition exclusively gets one monotone colour option and three dual-tone shades which are Ranger White, Atlas White, and Titan Grey, all paired with a black roof.

What features are available in the Hyundai Venue?

The Hyundai Venue is offered with several features, such as LED projector headlights, puddle lamps, a powered driver's seat, and single-tone ambient lighting. It gets an electric sunroof, Bluelink connected car tech with over 60 functions, and telematics switches on IRVM. The Venue is fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVMs, auto headlamps. It further features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two-step rear-seat recline, and driving modes.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Venue?

The Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine providing 83 PS and 114 Nm. There is also a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172Nm. In addition, there is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with 116 PS and 250 Nm. The gearbox options are a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.’

What is the Hyundai Venue’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Hyundai Venue’s diesel mill as well as the 1.2-litre petrol unit is 24.2 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with the DCT gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 18.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on the road conditions and driving style.

What is Hyundai Venue's ground clearance and boot space?

The Hyundai Venue features a 350-litre trunk and a 195 mm ground clearance.

What is Hyundai Venue's seating capacity?

The Hyundai Venue is positioned as a five-seater sub-compact SUV

What are the safety features of the Hyundai Venue?

A variety of safety features are available with the Venue, including 6 airbags (standard), electronic stability program (ESP), braking assist, hill assist control, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Venue is further equipped with a Level 1 ADAS suite.

What cars does the Hyundai Venue rival in its segment?

The Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Syros.