Launched in Jun 2022
Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc
Venue: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc
Category Average: 19.56 kmpl
Venue: 17.5 - 23.4 kmpl
Hyundai Venue is a 5-seater SUV priced beginning at Rs. 7.94 lakh. The car is offered in six colours with petrol manual, diesel manual, and petrol automatic transmission options. The sub-compact SUV is available with 1.5-litre diesel, 1.2-litre, and 1-litre petrol engines. The Hyundai Venue is a subcompact SUV in India that shares its platform with the Kia Sonet. It is positioned in Hyundai's portfolio between the Exter micro-SUV and the Creta compact SUV. A sportier N Line version is also offered alongside the standard version. In 2023, the Venue underwent a makeover that brought feature enhancements and increased its appeal to those seeking a sporty and well-equipped vehicle.
The Hyundai Venue is priced at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and the range goes as high as ₹13.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SX(O)DT SE variant with the turbo DCT configuration.
Recently, Hyundai added a new model to the Venue lineup, the SX Executive MT. It has also updated the sub-four-meter SUV's variants, adding extra features to the entry-level and mid-spec models. The 1.2-litre Venue S and S+, for example, now come equipped with a wireless phone charger and a rearview camera. On the other hand, the S (O) + Adventure, Knight Edition, and S (O) MT include extra features.
E, S, Executive, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O) are the general trim levels available for the Hyundai Venue. The Knight Edition is available only with the S(O), SX, and SX(O) versions, while the Adventure Edition comes only in the S(O)+, SX, and SX(O) variants. Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Atlas White, and Abyss Black are among the six monochromatic color options available. The Fiery Red is available in dual-tone with an Abyss Black roof. The Knight Edition comes in similar colour options with the exception of the monochromatic Denim Blue and Typhoon Silver. The Adventure edition exclusively gets one monotone colour option and three dual-tone shades which are Ranger White, Atlas White, and Titan Grey, all paired with a black roof.
The Hyundai Venue is offered with several features, such as LED projector headlights, puddle lamps, a powered driver's seat, and single-tone ambient lighting. It gets an electric sunroof, Bluelink connected car tech with over 60 functions, and telematics switches on IRVM. The Venue is fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVMs, auto headlamps. It further features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two-step rear-seat recline, and driving modes.
The Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine providing 83 PS and 114 Nm. There is also a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172Nm. In addition, there is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with 116 PS and 250 Nm. The gearbox options are a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.’
ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Hyundai Venue’s diesel mill as well as the 1.2-litre petrol unit is 24.2 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with the DCT gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 18.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on the road conditions and driving style.
The Hyundai Venue features a 350-litre trunk and a 195 mm ground clearance.
The Hyundai Venue is positioned as a five-seater sub-compact SUV
A variety of safety features are available with the Venue, including 6 airbags (standard), electronic stability program (ESP), braking assist, hill assist control, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Venue is further equipped with a Level 1 ADAS suite.
The Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Syros.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|Engine
|998 - 1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Hyundai Venue
₹7.94 Lakhs*
₹7.89 Lakhs*
₹12.15 Lakhs*
₹7.99 Lakhs*
₹9.95 Lakhs*
₹8.69 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹8.84 Lakhs*
₹11.39 Lakhs*
₹10.44 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
User Rating
47 Reviews
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
111 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
100 Reviews
User Rating
65 Reviews
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
13 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
2
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
129 bhp
Power
100 bhp
Power
102 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
102 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
102 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
136.8 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
136.8 Nm
Torque
280 Nm
Torque
136.8 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4395 mm
Length
4400 mm
Length
4420 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1617 mm
Height
1619 mm
Height
1617 mm
Height
1647 mm
Height
1817 mm
Height
1685 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1690 mm
Height
1812 mm
Height
1690 mm
Height
1642 mm
Width
1770 mm
Width
1783 mm
Width
1770 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1804 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1790 mm
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
446 litres
Boot Space
311 litres
Boot Space
364 litres
Boot Space
384 litres
Boot Space
328 litres
Boot Space
382 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
696 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
