VenuePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Hyundai Venue Front Left Side
View all Images

HYUNDAI Venue

Launched in Jun 2022

4.0
47 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Venue Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Venue: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.56 kmpl

Venue: 17.5 - 23.4 kmpl

View all Venue Specs and Features

About Hyundai Venue

Latest Update

  • Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today March 5, 2025: Hyundai announces benefits up to ₹53,000 on the i20, Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS
  • Hyundai announces benefits up to ₹53,000 on the i20, Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Venue.
    VS
    Hyundai Venue
    Skoda Kylaq
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Rear Left View
    Grille
    Dashboard
    Front Left Side
    Tap here to expand
    Hyundai Venue Variants
    Hyundai Venue price starts at ₹ 7.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    33 Variants Available
    Venue E 1.2 Petrol₹7.94 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue E Plus 1.2 Petrol₹8.32 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S 1.2 Petrol₹9.28 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT₹9.53 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S (O) 1.2 Petrol₹10 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol₹10 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue Executive 1.0 Turbo MT₹10 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition₹10.35 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition₹10.37 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX Executive 1.2 Petrol MT₹10.79 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S Plus 1.5 CRDi₹10.8 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S (O) 1.0 Turbo MT₹10.84 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.2 Petrol₹11.14 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone₹11.2 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition₹11.3 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone₹11.45 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition₹11.47 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹11.62 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT₹11.95 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.5 CRDi₹12.46 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo₹12.53 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone₹12.61 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone₹12.68 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition₹12.74 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹12.89 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT₹13.32 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel₹13.38 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition₹13.42 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition₹13.47 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone₹13.47 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone₹13.53 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition Dual Tone₹13.57 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone₹13.62 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hyundai Venue Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Hyundai Venue Images

    18 images
    View All Venue Images

    Hyundai Venue Colours

    Hyundai Venue is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Fiery red
    Typhoon silver
    Atlas white
    Titan grey
    Abyss black
    Fiery red with abyss black
    Hyundai Venue Safety Ratings

    The Hyundai Venue has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Hyundai Venue Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage17.5 kmpl
    Engine998 - 1493 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    View all Venue specs and features

    Hyundai Venue comparison with similar cars

    Hyundai Venue
    Skoda Kylaq
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Toyota Rumion
    Kia Sonet
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    65 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    100 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1817 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    384 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingVenue vs KylaqVenue vs Venue N LineVenue vs XUV 3XOVenue vs Bolero NeoVenue vs BrezzaVenue vs NexonVenue vs ErtigaVenue vs Bolero Neo PlusVenue vs RumionVenue vs Sonet
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Hyundai Venue Mileage

    Hyundai Venue in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Venue's petrol variant is 17.52 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    E 1.2 Petrol
    E Plus 1.2 Petrol
    S 1.2 Petrol
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol
    S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol
    S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
    SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.52 kmpl
    Hyundai Venue Offers
    Delhi
    On Hyundai Venue :-Benefits Upto ₹ 55,000. T&C's A...
    Applicable on venuee-12-petrol & 32 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Koncept Hyundai
    A2/5, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdurjung,New Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8750217777
    Lamba Hyundai
    F1/189, SADHNA ENCLAVE, Malviya Nagar, Savitri Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7290009150
    Sapphire Hyundai-Dwarka.
    Plot No. 57, Dwarka, NR Market, Sector 20, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 9650108001
    Shuban Sai Hyundai
    HCMR Complex, Main Wazirabad Road, Amar, Colony, East Gokulpuri, S.No. 9, 10, 11 K No. - 702/11 & 703/2, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9354925622
    Sunrise Hyundai
    2, I.P Extension, Near Mother Dairy Plant, Oppt. Pandav Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 7042295570
    V. D Hyundai
    F-6, Udyog Nagar,Nagloi, Near Maruti Showroom, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9899908368
    See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Hyundai Venue Videos

    2022 Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue Comparison: Design, Specs, Features and more
    5 Aug 2022
    2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review
    23 Jun 2022

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    View all Hyundai Cars
    View all Upcoming Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Venue EMI

    Select Variant:
    E 1.2 Petrol
    789 Km
    ₹ 7.94 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    E 1.2 Petrol
    789 Km
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    E Plus 1.2 Petrol
    789 km
    ₹8.32 Lakhs*
    S 1.2 Petrol
    789 Km
    ₹9.28 Lakhs*
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    841.5 km
    ₹9.53 Lakhs*
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol
    789 Km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol
    789 km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Executive 1.0 Turbo MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10.35 Lakhs*
    S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
    789 km
    ₹10.37 Lakhs*
    SX Executive 1.2 Petrol MT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10.79 Lakhs*
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    1053 Km
    ₹10.8 Lakhs*
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10.84 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    789 Km
    ₹11.14 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    789 Km
    ₹11.2 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
    789 km
    ₹11.3 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone
    789 km
    ₹11.45 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11.47 Lakhs*
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11.62 Lakhs*
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    817 Km
    ₹11.95 Lakhs*
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    1053 Km
    ₹12.46 Lakhs*
    SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.53 Lakhs*
    SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    1053 Km
    ₹12.61 Lakhs*
    SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.68 Lakhs*
    SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.74 Lakhs*
    SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.89 Lakhs*
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    817 Km
    ₹13.32 Lakhs*
    SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.38 Lakhs*
    SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.42 Lakhs*
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.47 Lakhs*
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    817 Km
    ₹13.47 Lakhs*
    SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.53 Lakhs*
    SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.62 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹14065.55/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Hyundai Venue User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    47 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    43
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Compact Yet Spacious
    Though compact, the Hyundai Venue offers good space for passengers and luggage, making it a great family SUV.By: Abhishek Mehta (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Venue Is My Choice
    I love my Hyundai Venue! Stylish, efficient, and packed with features, it’s perfect for my daily commute and road trips.By: Shraddha Gupta (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Feature Rich SUV
    Hyundai Venue comes with amazing features like a sunroof and touchscreen. Driving it feels modern and luxurious.By: Rohit Tiwari (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Mileage Car
    The Venue delivers excellent mileage. It’s a perfect choice for those who want an efficient and stylish SUV.By: Kavya Singh (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Value for Money
    Venue offers great value with its loaded features, stylish design, and smooth driving experience. It’s a total win for urban users.By: Seema Grover (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish Compact SUV
    The Hyundai Venue looks stunning and is perfect for city drives. Its features and comfort make every trip enjoyable.By: Prateek Yadav (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Compact yet Premium
    The Hyundai Venue feels premium with its classy interiors and advanced features, all packed in a compact and manageable size.By: Ankit Arora (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect City Ride
    Venue’s compact size and easy handling make it ideal for urban roads. Add to that great mileage, and it’s a winner.By: Jyoti Rastogi (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good But Not The Best
    While Hyundai Venue performs well, some buyers may feel it lacks the premium feel and advanced features of its competitors.By: Sneha Bhati (Feb 4, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Affordable And Simple
    Hyundai Venue is affordable and reliable, but it might not offer enough luxury or advanced features for buyers seeking a premium experience.By: Manoj Saini (Feb 4, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsHyundai CarsHyundai Venue