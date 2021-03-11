Home > Bmw > X7 > Bmw X7 On Road Price in Dakshineswar

Bmw X7 On Road Price in Dakshineswar

Bmw X7
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7 Variant wise Price, specifications and features

X7 xDrive30d DPE Signature

₹ 1.23 Crs On-Road Price in Dakshineswar

Ex Showroom Price
10,610,000
RTO
1,438,680
Insurance
271,634
On-Road Price
12,320,314
Specifications Features
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1070.4 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Self-leveling Automatic Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Self-leveling Automatic Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Ground Clearance
221 mm
Length
5151 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Kerb Weight
2445 kg
Height
1805 mm
Width
2000 mm
Bootspace
326 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
X7 xDrive40i M Sport

₹ 1.23 Crs On-Road Price in Dakshineswar

X7 M50d

₹ 1.92 Crs On-Road Price in Dakshineswar

X7 xDrive30d DPE

₹ 1.08 Lakhs On-Road Price in Dakshineswar

