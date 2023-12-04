Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMWiXOn Road Price in Noida

BMW iX On Road Price in Noida

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
1.16 Cr* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Noida
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

iX Price in Noida

BMW iX on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 1.33 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW iX xDrive 40₹ 1.33 Crore
...Read More

BMW iX Variant Wise Price List in Noida

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive 40
₹1.33 Crore*On-Road Price
76.6 Kwh
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,90,000
RTO
12,09,000
Insurance
4,61,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Noida
1,32,60,986
EMI@2,85,030/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BMW iX Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Defender Price in Noida
BMW X7

BMW X7

1.22 - 1.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X7 Price in Noida
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Cayenne Price in Noida
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Price in Noida
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
I-Pace Price in Noida
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQE Price in Noida

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BMW Cars

BMW iX News

BMW iX currently offers a 372-kilometre range, which can be extended to nearly 1,000 kilometres with new battery technology.
Future BMW iX electric SUV may promise a nearly 1,000 km range, to get 3X boost
4 Dec 2023
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
20 Sept 2023
BMW iX electric SUV is available in India and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore.
BMW iX electric SUV recalled in select markets over potentially deadly fault
15 Jun 2023
A BMW iX electric SUV was involved in a fatal crash in Germany. At least one person died and nine others were injured in the incident. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@alex_avoigt)
BMW iX EV involved in fatal crash, carmaker denies it was on self-drive mode
17 Aug 2022
BMW iX, which was launched in India earlier this year, comes with a claimed range of 425 kms on a single charge.
BMW iX electric SUV's range could jump to 965 kms soon. Here's how
14 Jun 2022
View all
 BMW iX News

BMW iX Videos

BMW showcased how the iX M60 change its exterior colour from a simple shade of dark grey to white with just the click of a button.
Watch how BMW iX M60 changes its exterior colour with click of a button
6 Jan 2022
Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, poses next to a BMW iX electric SUV, which was launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom).
Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
13 Dec 2021
BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Porsche Taycan.
BMW iX electric SUV launched in India: First impression review
13 Dec 2021
BMW iX scores five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
BMW iX scores five-star rating at Euro NCAP
8 Dec 2021
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria

20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

1.35 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details