The iX xDrive 40, featuring a 76.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 575 km, is priced at ₹1.25 Crore (ex-showroom).
The iX xDrive 40 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 575 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iX xDrive 40 is available in 7 colour options: Oxide Grey Metallic, Individual Storm Bay Metallic, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Aventurine Red Metallic, Black Sapphire.
The iX xDrive 40 is powered by a 76.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 575 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iX xDrive 40 include the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr and the Audi e-tron Sportback priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.26 Cr.
The iX xDrive 40 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.