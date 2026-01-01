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BMW iX xDrive 40

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

iX xDrive 40

iX xDrive 40 Prices

The iX xDrive 40, featuring a 76.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 575 km, is priced at ₹1.25 Crore (ex-showroom).

iX xDrive 40 Range

The iX xDrive 40 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 575 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iX xDrive 40 Colours

The iX xDrive 40 is available in 7 colour options: Oxide Grey Metallic, Individual Storm Bay Metallic, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Aventurine Red Metallic, Black Sapphire.

iX xDrive 40 Battery & Range

The iX xDrive 40 is powered by a 76.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 575 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger).

iX xDrive 40 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iX xDrive 40 include the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr and the Audi e-tron Sportback priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.26 Cr.

iX xDrive 40 Specs & Features

The iX xDrive 40 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

BMW iX xDrive 40 Price

iX xDrive 40

₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,00,000
RTO
9,730
Insurance
3,80,046
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,90,276
EMI@2,68,465/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW iX xDrive 40 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Electric
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
76.6 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Driving Range
575 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
322 bhp, 630 Nm
Charging Time
7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link
Front Suspension
Double wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
906 mm
Length
4953 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Height
1695 mm
Width
1967 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather Castanea
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW iX xDrive 40 EMI
EMI2,41,618 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,12,41,248
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,12,41,248
Interest Amount
32,55,848
Payable Amount
1,44,97,096

BMW iX other Variants

iX xDrive 50

₹1.46 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,50,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,65,096
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,69,596
EMI@3,13,157/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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