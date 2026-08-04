In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Cayenne Comparison