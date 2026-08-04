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BMW iX vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Cayenne
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.21 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Range575-635 km/charge-
Mileage-6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity76.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)-

Filters
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
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Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric3.0L Turbocharged V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
76.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds6 seconds
Driving Range
575 km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
322 bhp, 630 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph248 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-linkfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Double wishboneFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21285 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres645 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
906 mm-
Length
4953 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2895 mm
Height
1695 mm1698 mm
Width
1967 mm1983 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsDual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
NoFront and Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
No5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
186+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather Castanea-
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,90,2761,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,00,0001,38,69,000
RTO
9,73014,40,900
Insurance
3,80,0465,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,4643,41,251
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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Latest Car & Bike News

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
The all-new Kia EV9 is a more family oriented luxury electric SUV whereas the BMW iX is meant for those who also want an more performance from their luxury electric SUV.
Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared
5 Oct 2024
The 2025 BMW iX facelift electric SUV is offered with three choices of battery packs including a 94.8 kWh unit or larger 108.9 kWh and 109.1 kWh units.
2025 BMW iX electric SUV unveiled with 700 km range. India launch expected soon
30 Jan 2025
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric prototype drives beneath Stratolaunch's Roc aircraft during a precision take-off test at Mojave Air and Space Port.
Watch: Cayenne Turbo Electric goes head-to-head with huge Roc aircraft
23 Jul 2026
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric has been unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show as the sleeker version of the standard SUV with improved range
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric unveiled, gets better aerodynamics and more range
24 Apr 2026
The BMW iX 50 comes with a bigger battery and better performance credentials.
BMW iX xDrive 50 review: Big on battery, big on performance and big on budget too
17 Apr 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, poses next to a BMW iX electric SUV, which was launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom).
Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
13 Dec 2021
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
13 Dec 2019
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
BMW showcased how the iX M60 change its exterior colour from a simple shade of dark grey to white with just the click of a button.
Watch how BMW iX M60 changes its exterior colour with click of a button
6 Jan 2022
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