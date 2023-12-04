In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at 1.16 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less