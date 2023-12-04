Saved Articles

BMW iX vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.16 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
200 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
ElectricV8 Petrol engine
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm-
Drivertrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,22,5891,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,90,0001,26,84,000
RTO
58,00013,22,400
Insurance
4,74,0895,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,60,5613,12,252

