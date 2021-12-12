HT Auto

BMW iX vs BMW X7

iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.16 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
200 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds5.8 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Electric-
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm12 bhp 200 Nm
Drivertrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,22,5891,32,36,349
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,90,0001,15,50,000
RTO
58,00012,09,000
Insurance
4,74,0894,76,849
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,60,5612,84,500
