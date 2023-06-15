BMW iX Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW iX comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The iX measures 4,953 mm in length, 1,967 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The ground clearance of iX is 202 mm. A five-seat model, BMW iX sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.
BMW iX price starts at ₹ 1.16 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.16 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW iX comes in 1 variants. BMW iX top variant price is ₹ 1.16 Cr.
326 bhp 630 Nm
200 kmph
372-425 km