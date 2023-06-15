HT Auto
BMW iX Specifications

BMW iX is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,15,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
1.16 Cr* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW iX Specs

BMW iX comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The iX measures 4,953 mm in length, 1,967 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The ground clearance of iX ...Read More

BMW iX Specifications and Features

xDrive 40
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Drivertrain
AWD
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
200 Kmph
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Electric
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Spare Wheels
Alloy
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Drum
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Five-link
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Length
4953 mm
Ground Clearance
202 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Height
1695 mm
Kerb Weight
2440 kg
Width
1967 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-All
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust Pipe
No
Sunroof/Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Rub-Strips
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Lights on Venity Mirrors
Drivers & Co-Driver
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Mirrors
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Daytime Running Light
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Gesture control
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
YES
Display
Touch-Screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interior
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather Castanea
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Folding Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Ventilated Seat
No

BMW iX News

BMW iX electric SUV is available in India and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore.
BMW iX electric SUV recalled in select markets over potentially deadly fault
15 Jun 2023
A BMW iX electric SUV was involved in a fatal crash in Germany. At least one person died and nine others were injured in the incident. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@alex_avoigt)
BMW iX EV involved in fatal crash, carmaker denies it was on self-drive mode
17 Aug 2022
BMW iX, which was launched in India earlier this year, comes with a claimed range of 425 kms on a single charge.
BMW iX electric SUV's range could jump to 965 kms soon. Here's how
14 Jun 2022
This clock will be available in the BMW iX in 16 languages.
BMW iX electric SUV's new OTA update brings clock widget to centre display
31 May 2022
While BMW i4 (top) and the iX (bottom) share several similarities, there are certain traits that sets the electric sedan apart from the electric SUV.
BMW i4 electric sedan: 5 things that set it apart from BMW iX electric SUV
28 May 2022
BMW iX Variants & Price List

BMW iX price starts at ₹ 1.16 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.16 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW iX comes in 1 variants. BMW iX top variant price is ₹ 1.16 Cr.

xDrive 40
1.16 Cr*
326 bhp 630 Nm
200 kmph
372-425 km
