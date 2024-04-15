HT Auto

BMW iX xDrive 40

BMW iX Front View
1/8
BMW iX Front Left Side
2/8
BMW iX Front Right Side
3/8
BMW iX Rear Right Side
4/8
BMW iX Dashboard
5/8
BMW iX Driver Seat
6/8
1.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW iX Key Specs
Battery Capacity111.5 kwh
Range635 Km
Charging Time5 hours 30 min. (22 kW AC charger)
View all iX specs and features

iX xDrive 40 Latest Updates

iX is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of iX xDrive 40 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. It offers many features like Heater,

  • Battery: 76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
  • Max Motor Performance: 326 bhp 630 Nm
  • Bootspace: 500 litres
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    ...Read More

    BMW iX xDrive 40 Price

    xDrive 40
    ₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
    76.6 Kwh
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,21,00,000
    RTO
    9,730
    Insurance
    3,80,046
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,24,90,276
    EMI@2,68,465/mo
    Close

    BMW iX xDrive 40 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    200 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.1 seconds
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Engine Type
    Electric
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    326 bhp 630 Nm
    Drivertrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Battery Charging
    90 Hrs @ 220 Volt
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Other
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Drum
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheels
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 50 R21
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 50 R21
    Width
    1967 mm
    Length
    4953 mm
    Height
    1695 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2440 kg
    Ground Clearance
    202 mm
    Wheelbase
    3000 mm
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    500 litres
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electric-All
    Parking Assist
    Automatic Parking
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/Button Start
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust Pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub-Strips
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Years)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Light
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Mirrors
    Yes
    Lights on Venity Mirrors
    Drivers & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Display
    Touch-Screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    YES
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Gesture control
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Optional
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interior
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Interior design Suite Leather Castanea
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Folding Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    BMW iX xDrive 40 EMI
    EMI2,41,618 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,12,41,248
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,12,41,248
    Interest Amount
    32,55,848
    Payable Amount
    1,44,97,096

