In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Eqe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)