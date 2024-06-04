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BMW iX vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs EQE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Eqe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.21 Cr₹ 1.41 Cr
Range575-635 km/charge550 km/charge
Battery Capacity76.6 kWh90.56 kWh
Charging Time7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.41 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
76.6 kWh90.56 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds4.9 seconds
Driving Range
575 km550 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
322 bhp, 630 Nm402 bhp 858 Nm
Charging Time
7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 Kmph210 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link-
Front Suspension
Double wishbone-
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
906 mm-
Length
4953 mm4863 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm3030 mm
Height
1695 mm1685 mm
Width
1967 mm2141 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
810
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1815
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch17.7 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather CastaneaBlack / Balao Brown/Neva Gray / Balao Brown
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,90,2761,47,66,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,00,0001,41,40,000
RTO
9,73054,000
Insurance
3,80,0465,72,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,4643,17,398
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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  News

Latest Videos

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, poses next to a BMW iX electric SUV, which was launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom).
Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
13 Dec 2021
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
BMW showcased how the iX M60 change its exterior colour from a simple shade of dark grey to white with just the click of a button.
Watch how BMW iX M60 changes its exterior colour with click of a button
6 Jan 2022
Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
29 Sept 2023
The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
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