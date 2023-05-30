Saved Articles

BMW 6 Series GT On Road Price in Udaipur

67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs*
Udaipur
6 Series GT Price in Udaipur

BMW 6 Series GT on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 77.67 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW 6 Series GT top variant goes up to Rs. 89.72 Lakhs in Udaipur. BMW 6 Series GT comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport₹ 77.67 Lakhs
BMW 6 Series GT 620d Luxury Line₹ 79.36 Lakhs
BMW 6 Series GT 630d M Sport₹ 89.72 Lakhs
BMW 6 Series GT Variant Wise Price List in Udaipur

630i M Sport
₹77.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Automatic
68,50,000
RTO
6,28,800
Insurance
2,88,157
500
On-Road Price in Udaipur
77,67,457
620d Luxury Line
₹79.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1995 cc
Automatic
630d M Sport
₹89.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Automatic
BMW 6 Series GT Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
A6 Price in Udaipur
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
5 Series Price in Udaipur
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Onwards
Check 5 Series 2024 details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E-Class Price in Udaipur
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
S90 Price in Udaipur
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
3 Series Gran Limousine Price in Udaipur

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

BMW 6 Series GT News

The BMW 6 Series GT becomes the latest addition to the cars Jim Sarbh owns. (Image: Infinity Motors)
Jim Sarbh gets a BMW 6 Series GT in his garage
30 May 2023
The BMW 6 Series GT is now available in single petrol and diesel variants
BMW 6 Series GT lineup revised, prices hiked with BS6 Phase 2 update
29 Apr 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
24 Dec 2023
From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
23 Dec 2023
 BMW 6 Series GT News

BMW 6 Series GT Videos

BMW India has launched the 2021 6 Series GT at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67.90 lakh.
2021 BMW 6 Series GT: First Drive Review
8 Apr 2021
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW 6 Series GT FAQs

In Udaipur, the on-road price of the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport is Rs 77,67,457.
In Udaipur, the RTO charges for the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport will be Rs 6,28,800.
The insurance Charges for the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport in Udaipur is Rs 2,88,157.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW 6 Series Gt in Udaipur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,50,000, RTO - Rs. 6,28,800, Insurance - Rs. 2,88,157, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW 6 Series Gt in ##cityName## as Rs. 77,67,457 .
The top model of the BMW 6 Series Gt is the BMW 630d M Sport, which costs Rs. 89,71,715 on the road in Udaipur.
BMW 6 Series Gt's on-road price in Udaipur starts at Rs. 77,67,457 and rises to Rs. 89,71,715. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for base variant of BMW 6 Series Gt in Udaipur will be Rs. 1,57,496. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

