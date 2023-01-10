What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Udaipur? The on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport in Udaipur is Rs 66,42,933.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Udaipur? In Udaipur, the RTO charges for the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport will be Rs 6,04,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Udaipur? The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport's insurance charges in Udaipur are Rs 2,48,433.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Udaipur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Udaipur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,90,000, RTO - Rs. 6,04,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,48,433, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in ##cityName## as Rs. 66,42,933 .

What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Top Model? The top model of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition, which costs Rs. 68,84,429 on the road in Udaipur.

What is the on road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine? BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine's on-road price in Udaipur starts at Rs. 66,42,933 and rises to Rs. 68,84,429. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.