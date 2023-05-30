What is the on-road price of BMW 6 Series Gt in Surat? In Surat, the on-road price of the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport is Rs 75,22,597.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 6 Series Gt in Surat? In Surat, the RTO charges for the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport will be Rs 3,83,940.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW 6 Series Gt in Surat? The insurance Charges for the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport in Surat is Rs 2,88,157.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW 6 Series Gt in Surat? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW 6 Series Gt in Surat is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,50,000, RTO - Rs. 3,83,940, Insurance - Rs. 2,88,157, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW 6 Series Gt in ##cityName## as Rs. 75,22,597 .

What is the on-road price of BMW 6 Series Gt Top Model? The top model of the BMW 6 Series Gt is the BMW 630d M Sport, which costs Rs. 86,88,763 on the road in Surat.

What is the on road price of BMW 6 Series Gt? BMW 6 Series Gt's on-road price in Surat starts at Rs. 75,22,597 and rises to Rs. 86,88,763. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.