What is the on-road price of BMW 6 Series Gt in Ambattur? In Ambattur, the on-road price of the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport is Rs 81,98,605.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 6 Series Gt in Ambattur? In Ambattur, the RTO charges for the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport will be Rs 10,52,500.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW 6 Series Gt in Ambattur? The insurance Charges for the BMW 6 Series Gt 630i M Sport in Ambattur is Rs 2,95,605.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW 6 Series Gt in Ambattur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW 6 Series Gt in Ambattur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,50,000, RTO - Rs. 10,52,500, Insurance - Rs. 2,95,605, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW 6 Series Gt in ##cityName## as Rs. 81,98,605 .

What is the on-road price of BMW 6 Series Gt Top Model? The top model of the BMW 6 Series Gt is the BMW 630d M Sport, which costs Rs. 94,70,367 on the road in Ambattur.

What is the on road price of BMW 6 Series Gt? BMW 6 Series Gt's on-road price in Ambattur starts at Rs. 81,98,605 and rises to Rs. 94,70,367. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.