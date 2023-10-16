Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi S5 Sportback on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 92.37 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Audi S5 Sportback dealers and showrooms in Dehradun for best offers.
Audi S5 Sportback on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi S5 Sportback is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz E-Class which starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs in Dehradun, BMW M340i which starts at Rs. 69.2 Lakhs in Dehradun and BMW 5 Series 2024 starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro ₹ 92.37 Lakhs
