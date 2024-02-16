Audi Q3 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 56.57 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 63.43 Lakhs in Kozhikode.
The lowest price model is
Audi Q3 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 56.57 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 63.43 Lakhs in Kozhikode.
The lowest price model is Audi Q3 Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q3 Technology.
Visit your nearest
Audi Q3 dealers and showrooms in Kozhikode for best offers.
Audi Q3 on road price breakup in Kozhikode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q3 is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Kozhikode, Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Kozhikode and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Kozhikode.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q3 Premium Plus ₹ 56.57 Lakhs Audi Q3 Technology ₹ 63.43 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price