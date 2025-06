What is the price of Zelio Legender [2022-2025]? Zelio Legender [2022-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Legender [2022-2025] was Rs. 59,048-60,476 (ex-showroom).

Which is the top variant of Zelio Legender [2022-2025]? The top variant of Zelio Legender [2022-2025] was Pluswith the last recorded price of Rs. 60,476 (ex-showroom).