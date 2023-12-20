Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha R3 on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Gaya for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Gaya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Gaya, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Gaya and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Gaya.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price