Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Contai starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Contai starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Contai for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Contai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Contai, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Contai and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Contai. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs