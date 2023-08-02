HT Auto
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Specifications

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy starting price is Rs. 31,880 in India. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy is available in 1 variant and
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Specs

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ujaas eZy starts at Rs. 31,880 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy sits in the Electric Bikes segment in

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
eZy LA 48V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
75 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Keyless Riding, Reverse Driving Gear,
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
No
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
LED Digtal
Battery Capacity
48 V , 26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

