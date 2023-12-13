Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 69,100.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 71,850 in Thane.
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Thane, Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Thane and Ampere Magnus starting at Rs. 49,999 in Thane.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 69,100 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 71,850
