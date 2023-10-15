TVS Raider on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 98,490. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth. The lowest TVS Raider on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 98,490. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth. The lowest price model is TVS Raider Drum and the most priced model is TVS Raider Super Squad Edition. Visit your nearest TVS Raider dealers and showrooms in Quaid E Milleth for best offers. TVS Raider on road price breakup in Quaid E Milleth includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Raider Drum ₹ 98,490 TVS Raider Drum ₹ 1.03 Lakhs TVS Raider Single Seat ₹ 1.10 Lakhs TVS Raider Super Squad Edition ₹ 1.15 Lakhs