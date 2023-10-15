Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Raider on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 98,490.
The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.
The lowest
The lowest price model is TVS Raider Drum and the most priced model is TVS Raider Super Squad Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Raider dealers and showrooms in Quaid E Milleth for best offers.
TVS Raider on road price breakup in Quaid E Milleth includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Raider Drum ₹ 98,490 TVS Raider Drum ₹ 1.03 Lakhs TVS Raider Single Seat ₹ 1.10 Lakhs TVS Raider Super Squad Edition ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
