TVS Raider on road price in Pathalgaon starts from Rs. 99,230. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Pathalgaon. The lowest price model is TVS TVS Raider on road price in Pathalgaon starts from Rs. 99,230. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Pathalgaon. The lowest price model is TVS Raider Drum and the most priced model is TVS Raider Super Squad Edition. Visit your nearest TVS Raider dealers and showrooms in Pathalgaon for best offers. TVS Raider on road price breakup in Pathalgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Raider Drum ₹ 99,230 TVS Raider Drum ₹ 1.06 Lakhs TVS Raider Single Seat ₹ 1.12 Lakhs TVS Raider Super Squad Edition ₹ 1.15 Lakhs