TVS Jupiter 125 Front Right View
View all Images

TVS Jupiter 125

Launched in Oct 2021

5.0
1 Review
₹79,299 - 90,480**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.0 cc

Jupiter 125: 124.8 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 54.89 kmpl

Jupiter 125: 57.27 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.57 ps

Jupiter 125: 8.15 ps

Speed

Category Average: 83.0 kmph

Jupiter 125: 95.0 kmph

View all Jupiter 125 Specs and Features

About TVS Jupiter 125

Latest Update

  • Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
  • Auto recap, Jan 18: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG concept scooter unveiled, India's first solar car launched & more

    • Latest Updates on TVS Jupiter 125

    TVS Jupiter 125
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    TVS Jupiter 125 Variants
    TVS Jupiter 125 price starts at ₹ 79,299 and goes up to ₹ 90,480 (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    Drum Alloy₹79,299*
    124.8 cc
    95 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Disc₹84,001*
    124.8 cc
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
    Clock
    Body Graphics
    SmartXonnect₹90,480*
    124.8 cc
    95 Kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS Jupiter 125 Images

    27 images
    View All Jupiter 125 Images

    TVS Jupiter 125 Colours

    TVS Jupiter 125 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    White
    Pristine white
    Titanium grey
    Indiblue
    Matte copper bronze
    Elegant red
    Dawn orange

    TVS Jupiter 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.15 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage57.27 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.8 cc
    Max Speed95 kmph
    View all Jupiter 125 specs and features

    TVS Jupiter 125 comparison with similar bikes

    TVS Jupiter 125
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Destini Prime
    Okinawa PraisePro
    TVS NTORQ 125
    Hero Destini 125
    Hero Xoom 125
    TVS Jupiter 110
    Honda Activa 6G
    Suzuki Access 125
    ₹79,299*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹84,443*
    ₹86,841*
    ₹80,450*
    ₹86,900*
    ₹74,691*
    ₹78,684*
    ₹81,700*
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    57 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    2.5 kW
    Power
    9.38 PS
    Power
    9.12 PS
    Power
    Max Power
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    7.84 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    9.8 Nm
    Torque
    8.90 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    113.3 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    121 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1970 mm
    Length
    1861 mm
    Length
    1862 mm
    Length
    1978 mm
    Length
    1848 mm
    Length
    1833 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Ahinsha automobiles LLP
    E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
    +91 - 7503549679
    BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
    X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9818905302
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9318436799
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9318436799
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9318436799
    Balaji TVS
    E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9717477128
    See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

    TVS Jupiter 125 Videos

    TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
    19 Jan 2025

    Popular TVS Bikes

    View all TVS Bikes
    View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

    TVS Jupiter 125 EMI

    Drum Alloy
    124.8 cc | 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹ 79,299*
    Drum Alloy
    124.8 cc | 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹79,299*
    Disc
    124.8 cc | 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹84,001*
    SmartXonnect
    8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm | 95 Kmph | 239.7 Km
    ₹90,480*
    EMI ₹1437.61/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    TVS Jupiter 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Smart bike for new generation
    Very comfortable, elegant and decent bike Loved its design at first sight. Smooth engine and advanced features make it unique. Smart bike for this generation.By: MJ Ingrole (Oct 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    TVS Jupiter 125 Expert Review

    TVS Motor Company is getting aggressive in the 125 cc segment, and how. Soon after the new Raider 125, the company announced the new Jupiter 125, the bigger sibling of the popular Jupiter 110. The latter has given a really tough fight to the Honda Activa, which is the most-selling scooter in the Indian market. Needless to say, TVS aims to repeat the success story with the new Jupiter. And I was called to TVS' own test track in Hosur to get my first-hand experience on the 2021 Jupiter 125. And here's what I found.  

    READ MORE

