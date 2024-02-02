Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Samalkot starts from Rs. 85,310.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Samalkot.
The lowest price model is TVS
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Samalkot for best offers.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Samalkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Samalkot, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Samalkot and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Samalkot.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 85,310 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 89,850 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 95,110 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
