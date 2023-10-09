TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Kavali starts from Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Kavali starts from Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 dealers and showrooms in Kavali for best offers. TVS Apache RR 310 on road price breakup in Kavali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Apache RR 310 is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Kavali, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Kavali and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Kavali. Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RR 310 ABS ₹ 2.91 Lakhs