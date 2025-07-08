Trident 660PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Triumph Trident 660
TRIUMPH Trident 660

Launch Date: 7 Jul 2025

₹8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Trident 660 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 649.0 cc

Trident 660: 660.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.88 kmpl

Trident 660: 17.47 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 85.89 ps

Trident 660: 81.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 201.0 kmph

Trident 660: 212.0 kmph

Triumph Trident 660 Alternatives

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 Lakhs
Trident 660vsZ650

Kawasaki Z900

9.38 - 9.52 Lakhs
Trident 660vsZ900
UPCOMING

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
Honda CB750 Hornet

8.6 Lakhs
Trident 660vsCB750 Hornet

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

8.79 Lakhs
Trident 660vsNinja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.27 Lakhs
Trident 660vsNinja 650

Triumph Trident 660 Variants

Triumph Trident 660 price starts at ₹ 8.12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Trident 660 STD ₹8.12 Lakhs*
660 cc
212 kmph
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Trident 660 STD 2025 ₹8.49 Lakhs*
660 cc
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Bluetooth Connectivity
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Triumph Trident 660 Images

14 images
Triumph Trident 660 Colours

Triumph Trident 660 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Cobalt blue or sapphire black
Cosmic yellow or sapphire black
Diablo red or sapphire black
Jet black

Triumph Trident 660 Specifications and Features

Max Power81 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque64 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage17.47 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine660 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed212 kmph
Triumph Trident 660 comparison with similar bikes

Triumph Trident 660
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z900
Honda CB750 Hornet
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Suzuki GSX-8R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
Honda CB650R
Triumph Daytona 660
₹8.12 Lakhs*
₹6.65 Lakhs*
₹9.38 Lakhs*
₹8.6 Lakhs*
₹8.79 Lakhs*
₹7.27 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.42 Lakhs*
₹9.6 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
81 PS
Power
68 PS
Power
124 PS
Power
91.77 PS
Power
75 PS
Power
68 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95 PS
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
98.6 Nm
Torque
75 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Engine
660 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
948 cc
Engine
750 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Length
2020 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
2065 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2115 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2084 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Triumph Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
One Triumph, Kailash Colony
A 14, Near Kailash Colony Metro Station,Delhi 110048
+91 - 8588943764
See All Triumph Dealers in Delhi

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Trident 660 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
660 cc | 81 PS @ 10250 rpm
₹ 8.12 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
660 cc | 81 PS @ 10250 rpm
₹8.12 Lakhs*
EMI ₹14145.13/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes

Triumph Trident 660 FAQs

What is the mileage of Triumph Trident 660?

The Triumph Trident 660 offers a mileage of 17.47 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Naked Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Triumph Trident 660?

The top variant of Triumph Trident 660 is the STD 2025.

What are the key specifications of the Triumph Trident 660?

The Triumph Trident 660 boasts a 660 cc engine, generating a max power of 81 PS.

How many variants does the Triumph Trident 660 have, and what is the price range?

The Triumph Trident 660 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 8.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD 2025 is priced at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

