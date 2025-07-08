Launch Date: 7 Jul 2025
Category Average: 649.0 cc
Trident 660: 660.0 cc
Category Average: 19.88 kmpl
Trident 660: 17.47 kmpl
Category Average: 85.89 ps
Trident 660: 81.0 ps
Category Average: 201.0 kmph
Trident 660: 212.0 kmph
|Max Power
|81 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|64 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|17.47 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|660 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|212 kmph
Triumph Trident 660
₹8.12 Lakhs*
₹6.65 Lakhs*
₹9.38 Lakhs*
₹8.6 Lakhs*
₹8.79 Lakhs*
₹7.27 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.42 Lakhs*
₹9.6 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Power
81 PS
Power
68 PS
Power
124 PS
Power
91.77 PS
Power
75 PS
Power
68 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95 PS
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
98.6 Nm
Torque
75 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Engine
660 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
948 cc
Engine
750 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Length
2020 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
2065 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2115 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2084 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
The Triumph Trident 660 offers a mileage of 17.47 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Naked Bikes.
The top variant of Triumph Trident 660 is the STD 2025.
The Triumph Trident 660 boasts a 660 cc engine, generating a max power of 81 PS.
The Triumph Trident 660 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 8.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD 2025 is priced at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
