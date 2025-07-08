Triumph Trident 660 price starts at ₹ 8.12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Trident 660 price starts at ₹ 8.12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Trident 660 comes in 2 variants. Triumph Trident 660's top variant is STD 2025. Read MoreRead Less