Triumph Tiger Sport 660 On Road Price in Ernakulam

11.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ernakulam
Tiger Sport 660 Price in Ernakulam

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 11.62 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 STD₹ 11.62 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Variant Wise Price List in Ernakulam

STD
₹11.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
660 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,34,000
RTO
1,96,140
Insurance
31,449
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Ernakulam)
11,61,589
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 News

Both road-biased adventure tourers look radically different from each other.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared
6 Oct 2022
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is slated to arrive in the Indian market on March 29.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 officially teased ahead of March 29 launch
29 Mar 2022
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
29 Mar 2022
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation
29 Mar 2022
Jeep Meridian SUV (right) and Tiger Triumph Sport 660 are two of the key vehicles to debut and launch next week.
Jeep Meridian to Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Cars and bikes to debut next week
25 Mar 2022
Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
