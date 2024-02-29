Tiger Sport 660 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tiger Sport 660 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.41 Lakhs. The fuel Tiger Sport 660 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tiger Sport 660 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 17.2 l litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 17.2 l Length: 2071 mm Max Power: 81 PS @ 10250 rpm Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 degree firing order ...Read MoreRead Less