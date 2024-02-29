Saved Articles

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 STD

6/15
10.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Key Specs
Engine660 cc
Power81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Max Speed220 kmph
View all Tiger Sport 660 specs and features

Tiger Sport 660 STD Latest Updates

Tiger Sport 660 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tiger Sport 660 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.41 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 17.2 l
  • Length: 2071 mm
  • Max Power: 81 PS @ 10250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 degree firing order
    • ...Read More

    Triumph Tiger Sport 660 STD Price

    STD
    ₹10.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    660 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,34,000
    RTO
    74,720
    Insurance
    32,496
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,41,216
    EMI@22,380/mo
    Triumph Tiger Sport 660 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17.2 l
    Length
    2071 mm
    Wheelbase
    1418 mm
    Height
    1315 - 1398 mm
    Kerb Weight
    206 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    834 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    378.4 km
    Max Speed
    220 kmph
    Max Power
    81 PS @ 10250 rpm
    Stroke
    51.1 mm
    Max Torque
    64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    X-ring chain
    Displacement
    660 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 degree firing order
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate, slip &assist
    No Of Cylinders
    3
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    74.04 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Shift Assist - Triumph Shift Assist (Accessory fit), System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Exhaust - Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer, Swingarm - Twin-sided, fabricated steel, Rake - 23.1, Trail - 97.1 mm
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    TFT screen
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Triumph Tiger Sport 660 STD EMI
    EMI20,142 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,37,094
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,37,094
    Interest Amount
    2,71,414
    Payable Amount
    12,08,508

