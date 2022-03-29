Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at ₹8.95 lakh

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 was introduced in the world market last year and it has finally gone on sale in India.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in the Indian market at ₹8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company mentioned that this is an introductory pricing which may go up in the future.

Tiger Sport 660 has been placed as the entry-level adventure touring model in the company's lineup. It was introduced in the world market last year and it has finally gone on sale in India. The company initiated the bookings for the new model a few weeks back at a token amount of ₹50,000 and the deliveries are slated to begin soon after the launch. It has gone on sale in India in three colour options - Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite, and a minimalist Graphite and Black option. All these colour choices are already available for purchase in the international markets.

The new Tiger Sport 660 comes out as a derivation of the Trident 660 which is the most affordable bike available from Triumph Motorcycles. The new Tiger Sport 660 uses the same main frame as the donor bike, however, the rear subframe has been modified to suit the usage as per requirements of an adventure bike.

The 660 cc triple-cylinder powertrain from the Trident 660 is also carried over. It has been rated to churn out the same 81 bhp of power and 64Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an optional up/down quickshifter.

Some of the key features on the bike include LED headlights, modern-looking Bluetooth-ready TFT instrument console, riding modes - Road and Rain, a switchable traction control and ABS. For suspension duties, the bike uses non-adjustable 41mm USD fork and a pre-load adjustable shock with a remote preload adjuster.

Being placed as the middleweight adventure touring bikes, the Tiger Sport 660 set sight on bikes such as the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.

