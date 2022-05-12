Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Images

HT Auto

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

16.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 News

The newly added Matt Baja Orange paint sports new and very distinctive looking Silver Ice and Graphite RS graphics.
2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS introduced in Matt Baja Orange colour option
12 May 2022
It is also likely to be introduced in India next year.&nbsp;
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR breaks cover
15 Sept 2021
The new teaser clears air on the exterior design of the bike.&nbsp;
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR to be officially revealed on this date
11 Sept 2021
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
27 Jan 2021
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
26 Jan 2021
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
