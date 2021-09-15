Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR breaks cover

Triumph Motorcycles has finally revealed the much-awaited new Speed Triple 1200 RR quarter-faired retro-themed motorcycle. The bike comes out based on the same platform as the Speed Triple 1200 naked street bike.

While the platform derives from the Speed Triple 1200, the company has used new body panels to give it a distinctive appeal.

At the front sits a round headlamp capped with a bubble-style windscreen that contributes to its neo-retro cafe racer charm. For reference, its donor model gets a bug-eyed front end.

To give the motorcycle a sportier riding geometry, it comes with clip-on handlebars that replace the single-piece handlebar found previously. In addition to the new bars, the company has repositioned the footpegs to make the bike feel sportier to the rider.

Apart from new exteriors, bars and footpegs, the bike gets new electronically adjustable semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 front and rear suspension. It comes out as one of the first Triumph bikes to get such advanced dampers. Its wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V3 tyres, also Supercorsa SC2 V3 are available as optional.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1,160cc, triple-cylinder engine that delivers 177.5bhp of power and 125Nm of peak torque. It comes with a six-speed transmission.

Some of the key features of the bike include Cornering ABS, Switchable Cornering Traction Control, five riding modes, Bi-directional Quick Shifter, and Wheelie Control.