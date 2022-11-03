SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Hyderabad, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE XE STD ₹ 79,000