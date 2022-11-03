SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Ahmedabad, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE XE STD ₹ 79,000