Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
SVITCH CSR 762 on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
SVITCH CSR 762 on road price in Greater Noida starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
SVITCH CSR 762 dealers and showrooms in Greater Noida for best offers.
SVITCH CSR 762 on road price breakup in Greater Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the SVITCH CSR 762 is mainly compared to Maruthisan MS 3.0 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Greater Noida and ADMS Bravo starting at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Greater Noida.
Variants On-Road Price SVITCH CSR 762 STD ₹ 1.97 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price