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One Gen 2
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SIMPLE ENERGY
One Gen 2 Light X Colour
₹1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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One Gen 2 Light X Colour
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Ather Energy 450x
₹
1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+1
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450x Colours
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
₹
1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
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S1 Pro Sport Colours
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
₹
1.5 Lakhs
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OneS Gen 2 Colours
Ather Energy Rizta
₹
75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
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Rizta Colours
Okaya EV Motofaast
₹
1.39 Lakhs
+1
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Motofaast Colours
Yamaha EC-06
₹
1.68 Lakhs
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EC-06 Colours
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
₹
1.5 Lakhs*
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2 - 2.1 Lakhs*
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