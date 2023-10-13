Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Pro On Road Price in Indore

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
S1 Pro Price in Indore

Ola Electric S1 Pro on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs. The on road price for Ola Electric S1 Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 1.64 Lakhs in Indore.

Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 1₹ 1.56 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 2₹ 1.64 Lakhs
...Read More

Ola Electric S1 Pro Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Gen 1
₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
116 Kmph
181 Km
1,39,999
6,999
8,712
1,55,710
Gen 2
₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
120 Kmph
195 Km
    News

    Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of the Gen2 S1 Pro in 100 markets with more to follow soon
    Ola S1 Pro Gen2 electric scooter deliveries begin in India
    13 Oct 2023
    Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
    Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
    29 Aug 2023
    TVS X is a maxi-scooter whereas the S1 Pro is more of a traditional scooter.
    TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price, specs and features compared
    24 Aug 2023
    Ola S1 Pro Gen2 willl be offered in new colours.
    Ola S1 Pro Gen1 vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price, range, top speed and features compared
    19 Aug 2023
    The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is based on a heavily redesigned platform along with a new and more powerful electric motor and battery pack
    Gen2 Ola S1 Pro first impressions: Significant updates for Ola's flagship
    16 Aug 2023
    Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
