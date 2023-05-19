KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 3.28 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 3.28 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 390 Adventure X dealers and showrooms in Gaya for best offers.
KTM 390 Adventure X on road price breakup in Gaya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure X is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs. 2.85 Lakhs in Gaya, BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs in Gaya and Hero XPulse 400 starting at Rs. 2.7 Lakhs in Gaya.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure X STD ₹ 3.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price