KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Barshi starts from Rs. 3.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Barshi starts from Rs. 3.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure X dealers and showrooms in Barshi for best offers. KTM 390 Adventure X on road price breakup in Barshi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure X is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs. 2.69 Lakhs in Barshi, BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs in Barshi and Honda CRF300L starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Barshi. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure X STD ₹ 3.37 Lakhs