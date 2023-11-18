KTM 390 Duke on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 3.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Duke on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 3.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Duke dealers and showrooms in Samastipur for best offers. KTM 390 Duke on road price breakup in Samastipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Duke is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Samastipur, Kawasaki Ninja 300 which starts at Rs. 3.43 Lakhs in Samastipur and Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Samastipur. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Duke STD ₹ 3.53 Lakhs